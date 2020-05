LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 3:45 a.m. Monday morning, Lubbock Police Department responded to the 4900 block of Bangor Avenue to shots fired call, according to LPD.

A male was transported to by EMS to the hospital with serious injuries but was later pronounced deceased, according to LPD.

Avoid the area of 50th Street and Bangor Avenue as the investigation continues.

Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is received.