BREAKING: Silver Alert called off for missing elderly man after his vehicle was located in Temple

SLATON, Texas — A Silver Alert was canceled for a Slaton man who was reported missing over the weekend after his vehicle was located in Temple Thursday evening.

On Saturday, August 3, the family of Celestino Rodriguez, 79, reported him missing to the Slaton Police Department, according to a Lubbock Police news release.

He remained missing as of Thursday morning and the search continued even though the Silver Alert was called off.

On Monday, Slaton PD activated a Silver Alert. Slaton PD requested the assistance from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, however, it was agreed that the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit would have the necessary resources to continue the investigation, according to the release. They assumed the case and are also working alongside the Texas Rangers.

At approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday, Rodriguez’s vehicle was located in Temple by a Milam County Sheriff’s deputy, according to police. The vehicle was located unoccupied. Due to the vehicle being located, the Silver Alert was canceled, states the release.

The case is still under investigation as a missing person case by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.