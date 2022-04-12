LUBBOCK, Texas- Texas Tech Senior Guard Vivian Gray will continue her basketball career at the next level and has signed a free-agent agreement with the Phoenix Mercury.

The Lady Raider Senior-standout averaged 20.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season for Texas Tech and lead the team in points, blocks and steals in the 2021-22 season.

Gray was named a First Team All-Big 12 selection and became the 4th ever women’s basketball player in Big 12 history to be named a four-time All-Big 12 First Team selection.

As per release by Texas Tech Athletics, Gray will be heading to training camp with the organization next week.

The Mercury will open up their 2022 WNBA Season on May 6th against the Las Vegas Aces.