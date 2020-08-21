Breedlove sees demand for food amid pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas — Breedlove, a local nonprofit organization, said it has seen a spike in demand for food related to the pandemic.

Breedlove is a subsidiary of the South Plains Food Bank in Lubbock. It works with organizations to help feed families locally and internationally.

Bill Miller, CEO of Breedlove, said the organization has seen a thirty-to-fifty percent increase in demand for food.

“Between, say, mid-March and about a week ago, we had produced 22 million meals all related to COVID, we’ve done that basically with the same team,” he said.

Miller said his team is working twelve-hour work days and following strict protocol to help keep their facilities safe from COVID-19. Currently, there are no visitors allowed in their buildings.

“If CDC says is it, [the World Health Organization] says it, if the pope says it, we’ve tried to incorporate in our protocols,” he said.

Stacy Saultz, Marketing Coordinator at Breedlove, said there has been a positive response from the community.

“These last several months, we’ve had recipients that are taking our info out of the back of our bag and sending in emails, totally unsolicited with feedback, telling us they love our products, telling us how grateful they are,” she said.

Sabrina Andrews, Operations Manager for Habitat for Humanity, said the organization partnered with Breedlove this summer and distributed food to their families.

“Our families have just been so appreciative,” she said. “When you move into a new home there’s always lots of unexpected expense and not having to rush to the store to prepare meals, having this available for them has been great.”