Brett Garza arrested in Central Lubbock Thursday night in connection with Celestino Rodriguez case

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Police arrested a man in connection with the disappearance of Celestino Rodriguez, 79, Wednesday night.

At approximately 10 p.m., police located Brett Garza, 33, at a residence in the 3000 block of 49th Street, according to police.

Amanda Blagburn, 33, also in connection with Rodriguez’s disappearance, was also taken into custody about 8:30 p.m. at Burger King at University Avenue and Loop 289, according to police.

The third person wanted in this case, David Hampton, 53, is still at large.

If anyone has any information on Hampton’s whereabouts, they are urged to call police or Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers may remain anonymous.

Related story: Missing man, age 79, was beat up and left in a field, new court records reveal