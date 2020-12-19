Bridgette Martinez named Director of Mission Services for Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas:

Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas is pleased to announce the Nov. 12, 2020 hire of Bridgette Martinez as the agency’s new Director of Mission Services.

Martinez is not a newcomer to working with Goodwill as she served as Goodwill Industries of New Mexico’s Workforce Development Manager for two years. She has 14 years of experience in the employment industry, six of which included serving people with barriers to employment and direct service to those with developmental disabilities. She also brings a strong background of digital marketing skills, and management and operations of the private, public and nonprofit sectors.

With a bachelor’s degree in Occupational Education and Professional Training and a minor in Workforce Development from Eastern New Mexico University, Martinez says New Mexico may be her home state, but says she is pleased to now be able to call Lubbock home for the past 11 years.

Martinez said, “I look forward to serving our community and making the most out of every opportunity in Goodwill’s Mission Services. My professional philosophy is to work hard, celebrate quickly and work harder.”

Robin Raney, President & CEO of Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas said, “We are so pleased to add Bridgette to our Senior Leadership Team. Her in-depth experience and understanding of the mission of Goodwill is invaluable in expanding our free services to the community. Part of Goodwill’s response to the pandemic has been to transition all workforce development training to a virtual format, an aggressive endeavor that was completed efficiently with Bridgette’s leadership.

For more information about Goodwill’s free virtual computer training skills classes and employment development seminars, go to www.GWTraining.org.

Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission of creating job opportunities for people with barriers to employment. This mission is supported by its Training, Placement and Life Skills (T-PALS) program, which is committed to helping people find jobs, whether within Goodwill itself or in the community, through free job training and placement services and classes focused on resume writing, interview skills and job search techniques, as well as beginning, intermediate and advanced computer classes. For more information, visit www.goodwillnwtexas.org.

