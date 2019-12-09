Brief lockdown Monday afternoon at Lubbock-Cooper’s West Elementary

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Lubbock-Cooper ISD:

Approximately 30 minutes after student dismissal on Monday, December 9, Lubbock-Cooper West Elementary personnel were made aware of a potential situation involving the safety of an individual off-campus.



Out of an abundance of caution, the Lubbock-Cooper ISD Police Department enforced a campus lockdown. The lockdown was lifted within ten minutes.

At no time was a threat made toward the West Elementary campus, or any student or staff member on the West Elementary campus.



