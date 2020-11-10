BrightStar Care offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

LUBBOCK, Texas– BrightStar Care of Lubbock is offering convenient drive-thru COVID-19 testing at 6701 Aberdeen Avenue, across the street from Hobby Lobby.

Drive-thru testing will take place 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, according to a news release. No appointment is necessary, and BrightStare Care professionals will administer a safe, effective COVID-19 test.

Results are ready in as little as 15 minutes, the release states.

Minors under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and adult, as well provide proof of identity.

Additionally, BrightStar is offering on-location COVID-19 testing for businesses and organizations across the South Plains. For more information, call (806) 745-9996.