BrightStar Care offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

LUBBOCK, Texas– BrightStar Care of Lubbock is offering convenient drive-thru COVID-19 testing at 6701 Aberdeen Avenue, across the street from Hobby Lobby.
Drive-thru testing will take place 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, according to a news release. No appointment is necessary, and BrightStare Care professionals will administer a safe, effective COVID-19 test.
Results are ready in as little as 15 minutes, the release states.
Minors under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and adult, as well provide proof of identity.
Additionally, BrightStar is offering on-location COVID-19 testing for businesses and organizations across the South Plains. For more information, call (806) 745-9996.