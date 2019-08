Josh Dansby, LCU graduate, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the Bringing Back the Blue Alumni Concert, hosted by Lubbock Christian University and LCU Alumni.

The free concert will be held on Sat. Aug. 31 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the LCU Moody Auditorium.

The concert will feature popular music by some of the most memorable performers in LCU’s history.

The concert will feature popular music by some of the most memorable performers in LCU's history.