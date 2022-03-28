BROWNFIELD, Texas — Brian Brisendine admitted in court documents to collecting and trading child pornography for over five years. The admission was part of a plea agreement to a receipt and distribution of child pornography charge.

Brisendine, 42, admitted he viewed between 5,000 and 10,000 images and videos of child pornography “over the years,” according to court documents.

Brisendine was the director and past chair of the Brownfield Industrial Development Corporation. However, as of Monday, his name no longer appeared on the city’s website. He was also previously the editor of the Brownfield News but had not been affiliated with the newspaper for four years.

If a judge accepts the plea, Brisendine faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 20.