CLOVIS, N.M. — The Clovis Police Department issued a Brittany Alert Friday for a 12-year-old boy who was missing.

Willyum Anderson was last seen around 3:40 p.m. Thursday at Marshall Junior High School in Clovis. He was described as being 5 foot 4 and 120 pounds. He has hazel eyes and dirty blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing light-colored sweats, a black jacket and black shorts, according to CPD.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to contact CPD or call 9-1-1.