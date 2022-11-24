LUBBOCK, Texas — A tragic house fire that killed a 3-year-old son and 21-year-old mother 17 years ago in Northwest Lubbock started “Brittany & Devins Angels” annual community Christmas.

Brittany Lilly tried to save her son Devin as their home went up in flames as they were trying to stay warm on a cold night.

“The fireplace was lit. They had some heaters lit. The fire actually sparked out on one of the couches. And it pretty much engulfed the whole home within maybe minutes.” Tiffany Lilly-Essix, sister of Brittany and Executive Director of Brittany & Devins Angels, said.

Lilly-Essix said her family had so much support from the Lubbock community that she is forever grateful for.

She turned it into a mission to help give back without asking for anything in return in honor of losing her sister and nephew.

“Me, my kids and a couple of other family members, we started just going out every year in honor of them. We go out and we give out Christmas gifts. We go to a couple of homeless shelters, we go out and we feed them, give them Christmas gifts as well. We just really want to give back to the community.” Lilly-Essix said.

She told Everythinglubbock.com that she fills up gift bags with things like gloves, hats and socks to give out at the Grace Campus.

Lilly-Essix said she plans to grow her annual event more and more each year.

“I’m blessed to be able to continue it for 17 years in honor of them — to let them have a voice in the community while they’re in heaven.” Lilly-Essix, said.

You can help the Brittany & Devins Angels annual community Christmas by:

Donating socks, hats, gloves, and food items.

Volunteering to serve at Grace Campus.

Donate to the GoFundMe account here.

For more information, contact Tiffany Lilly-Essix by cell at 806-252-3470.