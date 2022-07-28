LUBBOCK, Texas— Brittany Mahomes used her social media influence to support teachers before the school year kicks off in a few weeks.

The wife of former Red Raider and NFL MVP, Patrick Mahomes, asked teachers to reply to one of her tweets with classroom wish lists.

“I encourage you to just click on one of these wish lists and help these teachers out. They deserve it.” she tweeted on Monday.

The original tweet got multiple retweets and likes, and Brittany Mahomes also retweeted several replies to her 270,000 Twitter followers.

Brittany Mahomes’s offers her help in lieu of the teacher shortage that has left multiple school districts in severe need of teachers. Lubbock ISD has over 170 openings for teachers less than a month before school starts.