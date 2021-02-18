Broadway Festivals now accepting volunteers & vendors for 31st annual celebration

Leslie Cranford, Broadway Festivals media liaison, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early to issue a call for festival volunteers and vendors.

The following is a press release from Broaway Festivals:

Planning for the 31st annual 4th on Broadway at Mackenzie Park is underway. Since its humble beginnings by a committee of downtown churches in 1991, the event has become a go-to summer celebration for thousands of West Texans. This year the event will be held on July 3rd.

This year’s theme is “Let Freedom Sing.”

After having to reschedule and then revamp the 2020 event into a three-hour television spectacular, organizers of the event are excited to be back to planning an in-person outdoor event for 2021.

First on the list is to garner as many volunteers as possible. According to Don Caldwell, Broadway Festivals, Inc. president and executive director, it takes hundreds of volunteers to make the day run smoothly. He encourages any church, school, college, civic and other organizations to get involved in volunteering.

Cathie Sims has volunteered for the event for years, working with sponsor relations, including sponsor placement banner coordinator and banner chair.

“Working as a volunteer for 4th on Broadway for the last few years has been a fun and rewarding experience. I have been able to help on many different venues – musical events, contests, publicity, communications and more,” she said. “It’s given me the opportunity to learn so much more about Lubbock and makes me feel a part of the entire West Texas community. I can’t wait for 4th on Broadway 2021!”

One of the more intricate areas that needs lots of hands is logistics, for which Noah Mallindine has volunteered.

“Volunteering with Don and Broadway Festivals was an eye-opening experience that brings together friends and family. It helps one realize the true culture of West Texas and all that it has contributed to the community of Lubbock,” he said.

Sandra Thomas is not only a member of the Broadway Festivals board of directors, but she also has given her time as volunteer liaison and runs the volunteers’ hospitality area.

“I enjoy every minute of the time I spend volunteering with Broadway Festivals,” she said. “Every job and event are so well planned and organized which makes it easy for all volunteers.”

Thomas emphasized that meeting new people and observing how much Lubbock and surrounding communities enjoy the events, as well as working with so many wonderful people, have her ready do it all again.

Caldwell stressed that working with 4th on Broadway is all about making solid friendships, creating family memories, and having the most fun one can, taking part in a community event.

“It really is the volunteers who make it happen,” Caldwell says. “It’s a great way to get involved in the community, and we need hundreds of people! There is a place for everyone who wants to pitch in to help.”

Areas requiring volunteers include parking lot attendants, photographers, information booths and data collection. Volunteers also are needed to work many other areas throughout the event.

Volunteer registration is open at broadwayfestivals.com

Applications for parade entries as well as merchandise and food vendors also are available online.

To learn more about this year’s 4th on Broadway at Mackenzie Park or to sign up to participate in the various events, visit www.broadwayfestivals.com or call 806-749-2929.

To stay up to date on all of the fun and festivities, follow Broadway Festivals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.