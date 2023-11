LUBBOCK, Texas — Tony award-winning musical “The Book of Mormon” is set to come to the Hub City in May 2024, and tickets are going on sale Monday, November 27 at 10:00 a.m.

The Broadway hit will hit the stage at Buddy Holly Hall from May 17 to May 19.

The Book of Mormon has won the Tony Award for Best Musical and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.