LUBBOCK, Texas — The American Theatre Guild announced in a press release that it would be offering single tickets for four shows set to come to Lubbock in 2024.

The shows include Stomp, Hairspray, and On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, The Cher Show, according to the release. Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, September 22, at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at BroadwayAtTheBuddyHollyHall.com or BuddyHollyHall.com.