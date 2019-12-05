Broderick Washington accepts invite to NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech senior defensive lineman Broderick Washington Jr. has accepted an invitation to participate in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, which will be held Jan. 18 at the historic Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif.

Washington will be among a select group of draft-eligible seniors with the opportunity to showcase their talents in front of nearly 200 scouts from all 32 NFL teams during the week-long practice sessions as well as the game itself, which will air live beginning at 6 p.m. CST on NFL Network.

The Longview, Texas, native becomes the third Red Raider invited to the annual game since it was founded in 2012, joining former Tech standouts Bradley Marquez and Kenny Williams who competed in 2015.

Washington was a three-year starter and team captain for the Red Raiders on the defensive front. He led the defensive line in tackles in 2019 as Texas Tech posted its best scoring defense since 2009.

Known as a disruptor up front, Washington registered 39 tackles in 2019 to bring his four-year total to 136. He also logged 5.5 tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks and seven quarterback hurries his senior season.

Washington was one of 14 Red Raiders honored today by the league office as he received All-Big 12 honorable mention accolades for the second straight year.