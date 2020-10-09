Brother arrested after fight, knife attack, possible COVID-19 exposure

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock man was arrested after a police report revealed he possibly contracted COVID-19, coughed on his brother and also threatened to kill the brother.

Just after 10:00 p.m., October 6, Lubbock Police were dispatched to the 2700 block of 45th Street in reference to a domestic disturbance, according to a police report.

When an officer arrived on scene, the victim, later identified as the suspect’s brother, said that he was sitting down while watching a game on television and eating popcorn. The victim said his brother, John Adam Villa, 21, started standing in his way, blocking the television, the report states.

Image of John Adam Villa from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

When the brother told Villa to get out of the way, Villa leaned down into his face and coughed. The brother told police Villa had been around someone with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The brother said he became angry and told Villa not to do that. However, Villa said that even if he did have it, it was already in the air and did not matter, according to the report.

Eventually, the brother stood up and got into a fight with Villa. The brothers fought in the bedroom and continued fighting and wrestling into the kitchen, according to the report.

Villa pinned his brother against the refrigerator, but the brother pushed Villa through the wall, breaking the sheetrock.

The fight does not end there.

Villa then grabbed a kitchen knife from a drawer next to him and told the brother he was going to kill him. Furthermore, Villa told his brother he was going to leave his daughter without a father, according to the report.

The brother ran into the back bedroom.

That’s where Villa sliced the brother’s left arm, but police said injuries were not life-threatening, according to the report.

The brother eventually made it out of the room, called his mother and also called 911.

Villa was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Jail records said he was also charged with violating a protective order.

Villa remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Friday.