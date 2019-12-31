Brother of former KAMC sports director Al Wallace killed in Texas church shooting

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — One of the two men killed in a north Texas church shooting was Anton “Tony” Wallace, the brother of former KAMC sports director Al Wallace.

A bio of Al Wallace posted on Fox4 Kansas City’s website said he began working in production at KAMC in 1978 and eventually worked his way up to sports director.

Al said his family is now in shock and grieving after losing a man he described as a “the kindest man I have ever known.” He posted a tribute to his brother on Facebook on Monday.

“If I could sum up Tony with one word, it would be ‘kindness.’ He was the kindest man I have ever known, with not a mean bone in his body,” Al wrote. “And he was like that, even as a kid.”

“Born just two years apart, we grew up as best friends. As children, we did everything together. We played rocks, we had those plastic army men, we played baseball and football. Growing up in a family with 8 children in the 50’s and 60’s, for years, we even shared a bed together. Quite often, the back of the station wagon was our playground.”

Tony Wallace, who lived in Fort Worth, Texas, was a nurse, which his brother said wasn’t surprising “because he always wanted to help people.”

“I want the world to know my brother Tony was a good man and a kind man,” Al wrote. “Tony was a great father, husband, grandfather, and a terrific brother. My parents were proud of all the kids, and they were certainly proud of the man Tony grew up to be. We all, already, miss him very, very much.”

FOX4 Kansas City contributed to this article