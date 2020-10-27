Brother vs brother, shooting in Lubbock described by police report

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report provided new information Monday about a shooting over the weekend in Lubbock. Police were called to 2602 82nd Street just after 10:30 Saturday morning.

The police report said Casey Lin Watson, 28, called 911 to say he shot his brother in the leg.

The police report said, “[Watson] was also speaking with [an] EMS 911 operator getting medical first aid to [the gunshot victim]. [Watson] told the 911 operator that his brother ‘attacked’ him.”

Watson put away the gun before officers arrived. By the time police arrived the bleeding was controlled, according to the police report. He was shot in the thigh.

“[The gunshot victim] made a statement saying that he did not want anything to happen to his brother,” the police report said.

EMS took the gunshot victim to University Medical Center according to the police report.

Police talked to Watson. He said there was an argument. Watson said he hit his brother in the nose with the bridge of a ballcap. The brother took the cap and hit him back.

Watson said he was going to go upstairs in the apartment to get out of the situation. But he said his brother came after him. Watson said he pointed a handgun and fired twice. One shot hit a couch and the other hit his brother in the leg.

Watson was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. He was held Monday in lieu of a $30,000 bond for aggravated assault.