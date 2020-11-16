Brothers fight with sword and tent spikes, according to Lubbock Police

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock man was arrested early Monday morning after a police report said he attacked his brother with two metal tent spikes in Central Lubbock.

At approximately 2:15 a.m., Lubbock Police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in the 4400 block of 45th Street, according to a police report.

When officers arrived on scene, the suspect, James Owen McElroy, 45, told police that his brother attempted to stab him, so McElroy had “messed him up,” according to the report.

McElroy said he was angry because his brother came at him with a sword.

However, his brother, the victim in this case, told police a different story.

Earlier in the night, the victim told police McElroy was yelling and screaming in another part of the home.

The victim said he saw McElroy in the backyard and had a small fire going while he appeared to be setting up a tent, according to the report.

At this point, the victim told police McElroy became “enraged” and was yelling at him. The victim, according to police, said he went back into the home and into his room to get away from McElroy.

Then, the victim said he heard McElroy yelling again and opened his bedroom door again.

This time, McElroy, according to police, was standing at the end of the hallway with a metal tent spike in each hand.

The victim grabbed a small sword in his bedroom and attempted to stop McElroy.

In an attempt to shield his face, the victim put his hand in front of his face. The metal spike cut the victim’s right thumb, glanced off his hand, changed direction and flew up and hit him in the right side of his head, according to the report.

McElroy was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on charges of assault and drug paraphernalia, according to jail records.