LUBBOCK, Texas – After a very eventful summer in the Philippines, Brown Elementary School 2nd grader Zailey Alexander and many other students across the South Plains were welcomed back to school with high fives, fist bumps and big smiles.

“I’m really excited,” Alexander said. “I don’t know what classes I’m going to be taking, but I am really excited to meet my teacher.”

Brown Elementary School 4th grader Alice Gonzalez was happy to be reunited with her friends after the break.

“I’m glad that I didn’t move because if I had to go to a whole new school, with everything new, I would flip out,” Gonzalez said.

On the first day, there’s always a whirlwind of emotions for students, parents and staff members.

Elvis Lopez was dropping off his brother at Brown Elementary School on Wednesday. He was a bit hesitant but remained positive for his little brother.

“It is his third year and he starts STAAR testing this year, so it’s a little nerve-wracking, but I’m excited to see what this year brings,” Lopez said.

Lopez wasn’t the only one with the back-to-school jitters. JoAnn Ibarra shared the same sentiment walking her son into Brown Elementary School to start his 5th-grade year.

“It’s his first year of classes after two years of online at home, so it’s gonna be a little challenging I think for me more than him, but I think he’ll be okay,” Ibarra said. “He’s excited.”

Brown Elementary School principal, Yvonne Valdez, and even her staff said it’s all smooth sailing from here.

“Now that we’ve had the first day of school, we can now just kind of breathe and know that this is our routine and those nerves can go away,” Valdez said.

Stephanie Anderson is a math instructional coach at Brown Elementary School. She said she always loves to see how much progress her students make throughout the year.

“I just love seeing the excitement on the teachers’ faces, the students learning new things, and just being in the classrooms and getting to see the light bulbs come on,” Anderson said.

Longtime Brown Elementary School janitor, Maria Marrufo, said not to fear because the kids are in good hands on campus.

“All of your children are welcome here,” Marrufo said. “Go Brown!”