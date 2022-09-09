BROWNFIELD, Texas— On Friday, the city of Brownfield announced in a social media post they will conduct aerial spraying over the city to decrease the high number of mosquitoes.

According to the social media post, the spraying was scheduled to take place in the late evening hours of Saturday or Sunday. The spraying should not last more than two hours.

The social media post went on to say Vector Disease Control was the company handling the sprayings.

Brownfield was not the only town conducting aerial spraying to decrease the number of mosquitoes. Idalou also announced they would conduct aerial sprayings on Saturday and Sunday.