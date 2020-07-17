Brownfield announces money to help with unpaid utility bills related to COVID-19

BROWNFIELD, Texas — Brownfield announced on Friday that it has a public payment assistance program related to COVID-19. The fund can help Brownfield residents with past-due utility bills for April, May and June.

“Funds will be issued on a first come first service basis and are not guaranteed. Come by City Hall to pick up an application,” Brownfield said.

In Lubbock, the city utilities returned to the use of disconnections for unpaid bills on July 1. Lubbock’s Community Development Department passed out $1 million to help people with unpaid rent and utility bills. Although that particular fund has been spent, there are a number of agencies that provide help.

CLICK HERE for the Lubbock list. Once you open the page look for the Payment Assistance Agencies section of the page.