Brownfield Fire Dept., Police respond to trailer home fire near elementary school

BROWNFIELD, Texas– Multiple first responders were on the scene of a structure fire near an elementary school in Brownfield, according to the Brownfield Police Department.

Shortly after 11:00 a.m. Monday, the Brownfield Fire Department responded to a trailer home on fire near Oak Grove Elementary School. Brownfield ISD confirmed in a social media post that it was working with first responders to ensure safety of students and staff nearby.

According to Brownfield News, the trailer home is located on North Ballard Street.

According to Brownfield PD Chief Tony Serbantez, no one was in the home at the time of the fire.

