Brownfield High School football team to quarantine, forfeit last game after member tests positive for COVID-19

BROWNFIELD, Texas — Brownfield ISD announced Monday that the Brownfield High School varsity football team would quarantine for 14 days after a team member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to BISD, this will force the team to cancel their game against Lamesa High School, which would have been their last game.

Read the release by Brownfield ISD below:

Today, BISD was notified of a positive COVID case on the varsity football team.

As a result, the football team will be placed in a 14 day quarantine. This window does not allow enough time to make up the game against Lamesa before certification.

Therefore, the Cubs will have to forfeit the last game of the season.

We hate that the season ended so abruptly and we are proud of our football team and coaches.