Brownfield ISD is back open after shutting down for ‘flu epidemic’

LUBBOCK, Texas – Brownfield ISD opened its doors again, after shutting down for two days to sanitize for a ‘flu epidemic.’

Less than 80 percent of the students and staff were in school on Thursday, sparking a mass cleanup for all Brownfield campuses.

“Even I wasn’t sick from the sickness, I tested positive for flu A and my wife who is a school nurse tested positive for flu B,” said Chris Smith, Superintendent for Brownfield ISD.

Smith said he has been working in education for 20 years, and has never seen something like this. Custodians have been using a sanitation spray on all surfaces including railings, water fountains, and door handles.

“It’s a really alarming number for our district, so we knew that we had to do something,” Smith said. “I hope it hasn’t been too much of an inconvenience for our families, but it was truly necessary.”

Sanitation will continue for the rest of the week, until officials consider the ‘flu epidemic’ to be contained.