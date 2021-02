LUBBOCK, Texas — A Brownfield school had at much as four feet of water in its basement, according to a Facebook post by Brownfield ISD Friday.

The flooding happened after a winter storm swept through Texas, causing power outages and busted pipes in some buildings. Brownfield ISD did not specify what caused the flooding in its building.

The Facebook post thanked the maintenance and custodial teams for their work during the week.

Brownfield ISD will return to school on Monday, the post said.