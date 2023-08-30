BROWNFIELD, Texas — The Brownfield Independent School District said classes were canceled at Brownfield High School on Wednesday and Thursday after a teacher passed away.

BISD said in a statement, “This morning a teacher experienced a medical emergency prior to the start of school.”

The school district said staff and first responders were quick to jump into action but unfortunately, the teacher died.

“We place great importance on the mental health of our staff and students,” BISD said.

The district said it was deeply saddened by the sudden loss and was thankful for the “outpouring of support.”