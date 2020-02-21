Brownfield ISD using only bottled water on Friday, city under boil water notice

BROWNFIELD, Texas– The City of Brownfield was still under a boil water notice on Friday after a water main leak was announced to the public on Thursday.

The city then issued a boil water notice statement on Facebook.

“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” the statement read.

The statement also said that water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

By Friday, Brownfield ISD posted a statement to Facebook thanking the city for working to get the water restored after the water main leak.

BISD will also provide students with bottled water for drinking purposes, according to the statement.

They also stated that all food preparation requiring water will be done with bottled or boiled water.