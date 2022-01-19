Brownfield man arrested by DPS, FBI for possessing child pornography

BROWNFIELD, Texas — A Brownfield man was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety and the FBI on Wednesday and charged with possession of child pornography, according to jail records.

DPS Special Agents and the FBI worked jointly to investigate a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to DPS.

Brian Brisendine, listed as age 42 on the Terry County and 43 by DPS, was booked into the Terry County Detention Center. A bond amount was not listed as of Wednesday afternoon.

DPS said child pornography was found on Brisendine’s devices after a search warrant was executed at his house.

Brisendine was listed on the City of Brownfield website as the Director and Immediate Past Chairman of the Brownfield Industrial Development Corporation.

According to the organization’s website, it was formed to “raise awareness of the advantages of Brownfield.”

Read the full release by DPS below:

Special Agents with the DPS and FBI obtained court orders for electronic data and online identifiers and tracked the suspect’s location to a residence in Brownfield. On January 19, 2022, DPS and FBI personnel executed a search warrant to seize electronic devices such as laptops and smart phones from the suspect’s residence. Analysis of those devices confirmed the presence of images and videos obtained from the internet that depicted the sexual assault and exploitation of children. The suspect was interviewed and arrested for Possession of Child Pornography and booked into the Terry County jail. At this time there are no additional suspects and it is not believed that the suspect was producing or making child pornography.