Brownfield man arrested for 2018 murder, bonds out of jail

[Image of Meshach Hall provided by the Gaines County Jail]

BROWNFIELD, Texas — A Brownfield man who was arrested for what investigators said was a 2018 murder in Seagraves bonded out on Tuesday, according to the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office.

In June 2018, Brownfield Police responded to a shots-fired call in the 500 block of North 2nd Street, said Brownfield PD Chief Tony Serbantez.

Meshach Hall, 22, was located in Seagraves and was arrested for charges of murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Gaines County.

The total bond added up to $790,000.

By Wednesday, Hall bonded out of jail.

