Brownfield man arrested for shooting into home, police still searching for suspect who stole lottery tickets

BROWNFIELD, Texas– A Brownfield man remained in the Terry County Jail Thursday after police said he shot at a victim in a home over the weekend.

At approximately 5:13 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of East Hill Street in reference to a shots fired call, said Brownfield Police Chief Tony Serbantez.

The victim told police that he heard a knock on the side of the house, and then a knock at his front door. When he went to answer it, he saw a Hispanic man with a gun and he started firing into the victim’s house, said Serbantez.

The victim then closed his door and took cover from the gunshots. The victim said he did not know which way the suspect went, but was able to give police a description.

The suspect, later identified as Christopher Lee Sanchez, 20, was located and later charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, said Serbantez.

He remained in the Terry County Jail Thursday.

Aggravated robbery

Brownfield Police were also investigating an armed robbery at the Hop In Convenience Store, located at 708 East Tahoka Road.

At approximately 3:00 am Monday morning, an unidentified man went into the store with a large knife and held up the cashier, according to police. The only items stolen was a roll of lottery tickets. Police said that the tickets were traced and canceled out as stolen.

Anyone who may have any information on the suspect in the armed robbery are urged to contact the police department at (806) 637-2511