BROWNFIELD, Texas— A Brownfield man was left critically injured after a hit and run accident on Sunday, September 18, according to reports from the Brownfield News.

The Brownfield News said Jose Tapia, 67, was getting out of his vehicle after returning home when he was hit by an SUV. Tapia was airlifted to hospital in Lubbock with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV left the scene of the accident and authorities received a call from an individual reporting an accident.

Brownfield Police Chief Tony Serbantez told EverythingLubbock.com the suspect was identified, and a warrant was issued on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. However, no arrests have been made as of Wednesday afternoon.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Tapia remained in critical condition.