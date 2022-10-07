BROWNFIELD, Texas— A Brownfield man who was critically injured in a hit-and-run died in a Lubbock hospital on Monday, according to the Brownfield news.

According to a social media post, Jose Tapia, 67, was critically injured after he was struck by an SUV while exiting his car on September 18. Tapia was airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas where he later died.

The driver of the SUV was later identified as Santana Diaz, 23, of Denver City. The Brownfield Police Department previously issued a warrant on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon last month, according to Brownfield Police Chief Tony Serbantez.

According to officials, Diaz turned himself in to the Seminole Police Department on Friday, September 30 and posted bond later that same day.