Brownfield Middle School reports positive COVID-19 case

BROWNFIELD, Texas– On Tuesday, Brownfield ISD confirmed on its social media in a news release that a student at Brownfield Middle School tested positive for COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

However, the district said it was confident the exposure risk due to close contact was minimal because of protocols requiring students, teachers, staff and administrators to wear appropriate facial coverings, according to the release.

Read the full news release below:

Brownfield Independent School District has been notified that a student at Brownfield Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.

We are confident the exposure risk due to close contact is minimal because of our protocols requiring the wearing of appropriate face coverings for students, teachers, staff, and administrators; and/or social distancing. For COVID-19, close contact is defined as being within six feet of an infected person for a duration of 15 minutes, while not wearing a mask; or being directly exposed to infectious secretions like a cough or sneeze. As a precautionary measure and in the spirit of transparency, we are providing this information so you can closely monitor the health of your family members. These are symptoms of COVID-19:

• Feeling feverish or a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100.0 degrees F.

• Loss of taste or smell

• Cough

• Difficulty breathing

• Shortness of breath

• Fatigue

• Headache

• Chills

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Shaking or exaggerated shivering

• Significant muscle pain or ache

• Diarrhea

• Nausea or vomiting

The identified affected areas have been deep cleaned. Due to the minimal exposure risk, face-to-face instruction will continue as scheduled on campus. If your child was in close contact with this student BISD will notify you.

Brownfield ISD is adhering to COVID-I9 protocols established by the Texas Education Agency, University Interscholastic League, and South Plains Public Health District.