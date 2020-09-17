Brownfield Police make second arrest in deadly 2018 shooting

[image of Jim Mojica provided by the Terry County Jail]

BROWNFIELD, Texas– A second suspect was arrested from an incident stemming in June 2018 that left a 19-year-old man dead.

The Brownfield Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of East 2nd Street, said Brownfield PD Chief Tony Serbantez.

When police arrived on scene, they found two 19-year-old men shot. Those men were later identified as Evan Anderson and Jim Mojica.

Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED STORY: Teen killed in Brownfield shooting

Earlier this week, another suspect in the case, Meshach Hall, 22, was located in Seagraves and was arrested for charges of murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Gaines County.

[Image of Meshach Hall provided by the Gaines County Jail]

Serbantez said Hall was then transported to the Terry County Jail where he bonded out Wednesday.

On Thursday, Serbantez said Mojica was pulled over for a traffic violation in Brownfield and was arrested and booked on the same charges as Hall.

However, Mojica had additional charges, including deadly conduct discharging a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of driver license restriction, open container and failure to maintain financial responsibility, according to Terry County jail records.

The total bond added up to $570,000.

Mojica remained in the Terry County jail Thursday.

RELATED STORY: Brownfield man arrested for 2018 murder, bonds out of jail