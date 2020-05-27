Brownfield Police search for woman not seen since February 9

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Brownfield Police Department asked for help on Tuesday in finding a woman who was last seen on February 9, 2020.

Melanie Carroll was described as being five feet, five inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. Her hair was described as being brown, and she has hazel eyes, according to BPD.

Carroll was last seen in Brownfield on February 9, according to police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to contact BPD at (806)-637-2511 or the Texas Rangers at (806)-637-3713.