BROWNFIELD, Texas — The Brownfield Police Department on Monday said Sergeant Randi Rogers turned herself in at the Terry County Jail again for five additional charges.

Police told EverythingLubbock.com Rogers posted bond after her initial arrest. Her new charges included four counts of False Statement to a Police Officer and one count of official oppression.

These charges stemmed from the June 22 incident at the CEFCO convenience store in Brownfield. BPD said it received a complaint about Rogers regarding “violations of department policy as well as criminal law.”

BPD previously said Rogers was indicted by a grand jury on one count of Invasive Visual Recording, two counts of Tampering with a Government Document and two counts of Tampering with Evidence.

Rogers posted bond again on Monday afternoon, according to online jail records.