Brownfield residents cleaning up after microburst destroyed homes

LUBBOCK, Texas — Construction crews cleaned the streets of Brownfield after a ‘microburst’ flattened power lines and a few homes. Residents could be seen picking up pieces of dry wall and instillation from nearby trees and yards.

“This is the most damage I’ve seen in 53 years here,” said Darrell Chambers, a Brownfield resident. “Me and my little calico cat were hanging on for dear life.”

The National Weather Service confirmed the microburst, otherwise known as straight-lined winds, was concentrated in south Brownfield. Winds were recorded reaching speeds of more than a 100 miles per hour.

“We’ve seen a lot of damaged houses, totally damaged cars, and general debris all over the roads,” said Tony Serbantez, Police Chief of Brownfield. “Luckily no one was injured or killed during the storm.”