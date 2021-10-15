Brownfield TDCJ temporarily closing, depopulation of inmates set for Nov. 1

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) - 720

BROWNFIELD, Texas– The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com that the Jim Rudd Transfer Facility, 2004 Lamesa Highway, will temporarily close, according to a news release from the facility.

“Inmates will be depopulated from the Rudd Unit by November 1, 2021 and transitioning to other TDCJ units statewide,” the statement said.

The unit anticipated that most of the staff will transfer to vacant positions at the Preston E. Smith Unit in Lamesa. According to the statement, there were approximately 140 employees at the facility.

The temporary closing was due to TDCJ having “ample capacity elsewhere in the state to house inmates.”

There were currently only a small number of parole intermediate sanction inmates at the facility with just over 100 inmates for unit support, the statement said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar