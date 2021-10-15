Brownfield TDCJ temporarily closing, depopulation of inmates set for Nov. 1

BROWNFIELD, Texas– The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com that the Jim Rudd Transfer Facility, 2004 Lamesa Highway, will temporarily close, according to a news release from the facility.

“Inmates will be depopulated from the Rudd Unit by November 1, 2021 and transitioning to other TDCJ units statewide,” the statement said.

The unit anticipated that most of the staff will transfer to vacant positions at the Preston E. Smith Unit in Lamesa. According to the statement, there were approximately 140 employees at the facility.

The temporary closing was due to TDCJ having “ample capacity elsewhere in the state to house inmates.”

There were currently only a small number of parole intermediate sanction inmates at the facility with just over 100 inmates for unit support, the statement said.