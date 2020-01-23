Brownfield to break ground on new $34 million high school

LUBBOCK, Texas — Brownfield ISD is scheduled to break ground on a new high school Thursday afternoon. The new $34 million high school is part of a $40 million bond package approved by voters in 2019.

The current high school will be used as a middle school after renovations. The current middle school will be scheduled for demolition; however, the auditorium and the gym in the current middle school will be preserved for use by the community.

“We’re really excited,” said Superintendent Chris Smith. “For some people a groundbreaking is the beginning of a building process. But for us, it’s the process we’ve been undertaking since, I guess, 16 to 18 months.”

The new high school, scheduled for completion in July 2021, will serve students in grades 9 through 12. Smith said the new high school will have an impressive vocational wing, a nice competition gym, and other amenities.

“It’s going to be equipped for educating today’s students and not students of the past – which is not just a Brownfield thing. Schools in general, when you get into an older building, they’re just not equipped,” Smith said.

Smith also said, “It’s going to be future ready, which means it’s going to have the opportunity to be expanded both physically and infrastructure.”

“I think this could be game-changer for our community,” Smith said.