Brownfield to prohibit gatherings of more than 10, hospitals nearing capacity with COVID

BROWNFIELD, Texas– On Thursday, the City of Brownfield released a statement announcing a Mayoral Order. The order will prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people within the city limits of Brownfield.

“Today, we received notification that our local hospital “Brownfield Regional Medical Center” is above 83% capacity with COVID-19 patients,” the statement reads. “Area hospitals are reaching capacity and are diverting patients to other hospitals within the state.”

Additionally, the city noted that even though trunk or treat events were authorized by the mayor, they no longer would be under the new Mayoral Order.

Read the full statement below:

The Mayor of the City of Brownfield will be issuing a Mayoral Order prohibiting all gatherings of more than ten (10) people within the municipal limits of the City of Brownfield.

Today, we received notification that our local hospital “Brownfield Regional Medical Center” is above 83% capacity with COVID-19 patients. Area hospitals are reaching capacity and are diverting patients to other hospitals within the state. County, City, BRMC, and the South Plains Public Health District representatives held a virtual meeting this afternoon and recommended no longer having events with more than ten (10) people outside of their household in attendance.

We understand that previous permission for some “Trunk or Treat” events has been authorized by the Mayor; these events will no longer be authorized under this Mayoral Order. The local representatives spoke strongly against and discouraged door to door “Trick or Treating” on Halloween night and recommend following the CDC guidelines that evening.

There have been several other community outdoor events scheduled that have been either canceled or postponed as well. Please reach out to the organizers of these events for details.

We all understand that the community needs these types of events for the people of our community but protecting the health of our citizens is our number one goal.

Please, please, please everyone wear your mask, social distance from those not in your household, sanitize your hands, and if you are sick stay home!