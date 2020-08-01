Brownfield United supermarket confirmed as COVID-19 hot spot

BROWNFIELD, Texas — A United Supermarkets store in Brownfield was confirmed as a COVID-19 hot spot, according to a press release from Terry County Judge J.D. Wagner, which was posted by the Brownfield News on Friday.

The store is located at 1401 Tahoka Road. Multiple employees at the market tested positive for COVID-19.

The store is doing extra cleaning and sanitation and implementing additional safety procedures to address the situation.

According to the press release, there is a low risk of community exposure at the store due to sanitizing processes, masks and other protective measures.