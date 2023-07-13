BROWNFIELD, Texas — Future veterinarian, 23-year-old Hunter Cudd, said he has a goal to open his own practice in the Lubbock-Brownfield area. A recent trip to Africa has given him a unique perspective on how he plans to do so.

Cudd spoke with EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday about how he believes African approaches can change the game of veterinary medicine.

When asked about his inspiration for becoming a vet, Cudd said at age 13, he began showing livestock at local, county and, eventually, major livestock shows. He also said he was inspired by, “being able to help animals that have no ability to help themselves.”

“I have a particular interest in veterinary medicine, and I am hoping to pursue rural veterinary medicine in the Lubbock-Brownfield area,” Cudd said. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in animal science and an interest in helping goats, sheep, swine, cattle, dogs and cats — that was, until his trip in May and June to Seringa Ranch in South Africa, for Texas A&M’s African Wildlife Medicine Course.

During his trip, Cudd worked with “cape buffalo, elephants, leopards, lions and some of the plains game species,” according to an article from Brownfield News.

Now, in addition to his vet practice, Cudd hopes to get some wildlife conservation projects under his belt.

Courtesy of Hunter Cudd & Brownfield News.

Courtesy of Hunter Cudd & Brownfield News.

Courtesy of Hunter Cudd & Brownfield News.

Courtesy of Hunter Cudd & Brownfield News.

Courtesy of Hunter Cudd & Brownfield News.

Courtesy of Hunter Cudd & Brownfield News.

Courtesy of Hunter Cudd & Brownfield News.

Courtesy of Hunter Cudd & Brownfield News.

“Just going there kind of changed my perspective on techniques that could be used over here that would be better,” Cudd said

These practices included the use of different types of opioid medicines to be able to sedate animals and treat them as well as “other practices that aren’t customary for us” and “surgical techniques that they use that we don’t use over here,” Cudd said. “It was just kind of cool seeing that, how we could apply that here.”

Cudd stressed that rhino poaching, the illegal hunting and killing of rhino for their horns, is a big issue in South Africa and will not get better “if something is not done to regulate it.” He explained that the horns go for around $11,000 a pound and can weigh about 8 pounds. Cudd said he and other students dehorned at least 12 rhinos just to prevent them from being killed.

Cudd faced some challenges along the way such as miscommunications with another man the group was working with.

“It was a very challenging thing working through that,” Cudd said. “But it just goes to show that in the world of veterinary medicine or any kind of medicine anything can happen.”

According to Brownfield News, after returning from his memorable trip, Cudd said, “I was looking forward to getting back home to my family and friends, but leaving felt bittersweet.”