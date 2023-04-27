BROWNFIELD, Texas — The Brownfield community welcomed a new Chief of Police on Tuesday according to press release from the City of Brownfield.

Christopher Kotzur will start his new position in 2023.

“I’m extremely excited about the opportunities and challenges this new position creates,” Kotzur said.

Kotzur began his law enforcement career with Comal County Sheriff’s Office as a patrol deputy, worked in the private sector for a bit, then became employed with the Cibolo Police Department, climbing his way from Patrol Officer to Lieutenant, the press release said.

Kotzur also attended the 252nd session of the FBI National Academy in 2013.

According to the press release, the city of Cibolo grew from a population of 3,000 to 33,000 in his time there. After Cibolo, he took a year off to be with his family; now he looks forward to the new phase of his life.

“My goal is to make the staff the best that they can be and the Brownfield Police Department the best one on the South Plains,” Kozur said.

Brownfield City Manager Jeff Davis said of the new hire, “The Police Chief fills an important and highly visible role in our community, and we are looking forward to working with Chris, who will strive to protect our community and foster positive relationships with personnel, residents, and our community stakeholders.”