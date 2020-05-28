Brownfield will not open the city pool; blame COVID-19

BROWNFIELD, Texas – Brownfield announced on Thursday that the city will not open the Brownfield Family Aquatic Center for the summer.

“Due to the effects COVID-19 had on our community, we were unable to hire and train lifeguards,” the city said.

Brownfield said it takes around 45 days to get to proper temperature for swimming after the pool is filled.

“We understand that chlorine kills the virus, but had to take into consideration the surface areas outside the pool …,” the city said. “We want all our citizens to stay safe and healthy through this pandemic and encourage you to find other ways to enjoy your summer!”

The City of Lubbock will open two pools in June – Montelongo and Mae Simmons. An exact date was not yet announced.