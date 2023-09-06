RANSOM CANYON, Texas — The iconic Robert Bruno Steel House in Ransom Canyon, about 10 miles east of Lubbock, was listed for sale for $2 million, public records showed on Wednesday.

According to Zillow, the home was listed for sale on September 2. Price history for the home on Zillow and Trulia showed the home was for sale in October of 2021, with the listing removed in December. The most current listing said the house had three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The vision and drawings for the house were started nearly 50 years ago by sculptor Robert Bruno. He incorporated colorful stained glass, intricate floor-to-ceiling windows and unique architecture. Bruno passed away due to cancer in 2008.

EverythingLubbock.com previously spoke with the most recent owners of the home, who planned to turn it into an Airbnb. The Bartosh family, who bought the home from Bruno’s daughter, told EverythingLubbock.com in May they wanted to stick with Bruno’s vision for the house. The Bartosh family also added a kitchen, ambient lighting and finished several stained-glass windows, among numerous other updates.

The Lubbock Central Appraisal District listed the home’s assessed value as $130,673.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the Bartosh family for additional information. If they accept the invitation, an update will be provided.