LUBBOCK, Texas — Bryan’s Steakhouse officially reopened its doors to the Lubbock community on Saturday nine months after a grill fire.

The Lubbock steakhouse was forced to close for an extended period after suffering damage from a structure started by a grill in March.

(Nexstar/Staff)

(Nexstar/Staff)

(Nexstar/Staff)

(Nexstar/Staff)

1200 block of 50th Street (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com)

1200 block of 50th Street (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com)

1200 block of 50th Street (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com)

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported the building underwent a partial demolition so repairs could be made.

Bryan’s Steakhouse is located in the 1200 block of 50th Street.