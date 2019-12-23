“Bubba” Sedeño seeking new term on the Lubbock Co. Commissioners Court

LUBBOCK, Texas – Former county commissioner Lorenzo “Bubba” Sedeño announced last week he will seek to regain his former seat on the Lubbock County Commissioners Court.

Sedeño, a Democrat, made his official announcement on Thursday, December 19, at the Lubbock County Courthouse.

He formerly served as Precinct 3 commissioner from 2012 to 2016.

He lost his reelection bid in March 2016 to Gilbert Flores in the Democratic Primary.

“I was encouraged by [the] citizens of Lubbock County, people from Precinct #3 and some elected officials to run for office again,” Sedeño said.

Precinct 3 covers the northeastern portions of Lubbock County. It includes Idaou and parts of Lubbock, New Deal and Abernathy.

“The public today is much more demanding of results from their elected officials. Government should be transparent and efficient. Unfortunately Precinct #3 still has no voice,” Sedeño said.

The current commissioner, Gilbert Flores, also a Democrat, has announced he will seek a second term.

Three Republican candidates are also vying for the Precinct 3 seat, including Victor Flores, Cary W. Shaw and Ysidro Gutierrez.